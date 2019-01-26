A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to rig the 2019 elections by nepotism.

Buhari had on Friday suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) with diverse reactions trailing it.

Onnoghen is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for an alleged non-declaration of assets.

Speaking on the development, Omokri alleged that Buhari has perfected plans to rig the general election billed for February in the country.

According to him, Buhari appointed Amina Zakari as the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) Collation Center.

He captioned the tweet, “HOW TO RIG ELECTION @MBUHARI STYLE” and revealed that Buhari wants to rig the poll via these means:

1. Plant your niece, Amina Zakari, to head @INECNigeria’s Collation Center and declare you winner

2. Plant your lackey as CJN to deliver judgment in your favour

3. Plant Buratai as COAS to kill protesters as he killed Shiites