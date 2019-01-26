2019 Election: Nigerians Troll Banky W Calls Him 'Gorimapa Chris Brown'
Banking declaring to run for House of Reps/Twitter

Singer Banky W was trolled by Nigerians on Twitter with many calling him “Gorimapa Chris Brown” following his threat to sue a user of the social media application.

Concise News understands a Twitter user accused Banky W of pretending to be non-partisan and taking N57 million to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari.

But in response, Banky W described the statement as false and asked her to provide proof or get sued.

The development has, however, led to other users of the social media platform trolling the singer, describing him as Nigeria’s bald Chris Brown.

Concise News captured some of the tweets as seen below:

 

