Singer Banky W was trolled by Nigerians on Twitter with many calling him “Gorimapa Chris Brown” following his threat to sue a user of the social media application.

Concise News understands a Twitter user accused Banky W of pretending to be non-partisan and taking N57 million to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari.

I have a picture of you and your wife traveling to Abuja via Arik Air in December where the contract was signed. Your client paid for the Business class that you and Adesuwa traveled with that day. The trip was on a Sunday morning. I dare you to deny this. — Shalom Miriam Shehu (@MiriamShehu) January 26, 2019

But in response, Banky W described the statement as false and asked her to provide proof or get sued.

FALSE. COMPLETELY false and untrue. I've never met this person, and never collected a dime to do anything for this President. I DARE YOU to show proof of the false stories you are peddling. Why would I be running on an independent party in my own constituency if that was my plan? — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

I've called my lawyers, and sent screenshots of the latest lies and slander used against me. I hope the people who posted them are prepared to provide PROOF in court. Shey you have dragged my name in the mud again, you MUST provide proof of your accusations or you will go to jail — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 26, 2019

The development has, however, led to other users of the social media platform trolling the singer, describing him as Nigeria’s bald Chris Brown.

Concise News captured some of the tweets as seen below:

Chris Brown is trending not because of Chris Brown but because of BankyW. Naija Twitter is wicked 😂😂😂 just negodu pic.twitter.com/NjJjWemSZV — Jasmine Woods (@jaas_me) January 26, 2019

When Chris Brown clicks on his name in the trend and find out Banky W is his twin with Gorimapa pic.twitter.com/CUtoMyUVwW — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) January 26, 2019

Banky W ti di Gorimapa Chris Brown😣😣😣

Twitter NG is mean.

This man is somebody's husband oo🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NF9GEDZeGG — Somebody’s Future Wife (@_nichizsmiles) January 26, 2019

The origin of the Nivea roll-on stuffs

Banky don suffer

Lemme go and find the origin of Gorimapa Chris brown too 😂😂😂

🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KSEGhNLbq4 — Omo Baba Abbey (@omo_baba_abbey) January 26, 2019

When l saw Gorimapa Chris Brown on twitter l actually thought Banky released a new single featuring Chris Brown with the title Gorimapa… I never knew it was a mini war going on pic.twitter.com/hneqmNTJE2 — Dotcom (@onlydotcom) January 26, 2019

Spare a thought for Adesua when she comes online only to findout twitter streets are calling Banky Gorimapa Chris Brown and Nivea Roll head 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B6eDKeJrBR — KADUNA KING🇳🇬 (@TBoywonder) January 26, 2019

Me: *sees Banky w's picture* My Brain: DONT SAY IT

DONT SAY IT

DONT SAY IT

DONT SAY IT

DONT SAY IT

DONT SAY IT

DONT SAY IT Me: Gorimapa Chris brown pic.twitter.com/OMkA5GEWXb — Johnny ™ (@Thaboycalledleo) January 26, 2019

Some said Banky W Looks Like Gorimapa Chris brown😳😳😥😥😥

Twitter users can’t make heaven. pic.twitter.com/EgXxJv6cfZ — 9ja Street Lambassador (@updateboyz_) January 26, 2019

😂 'Nivea roll on head', 'Gorinmapa Chris Brown' only for one person.😭😂 Chai! y'all won't make heaven like this 😂 pic.twitter.com/2vl7mFCCrh — MALALA ✨ (@thewhellan) January 26, 2019

Someone said banky w head look like roll on 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Some even called him gorimapa Chris brown 😩😩😩😩 It is finished pic.twitter.com/WyeXoaSPXV — 👗👗👙NIGERIA 🔄💞💖 (@FreshyUrboi) January 26, 2019