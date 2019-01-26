The leadership of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Young Progressives Party (YPP), have formed a new coalition called the “The Force.”

This was contained in a statement by both parties on Friday where it noted that the development is to save Nigeria from those who have held it hostage.

The YPP has Kingsley Moghalu as its presidential candidate for 2019 with the ANN fielding Fela Durotoye as its representative.

According to the statement “Only those benefiting from the current dysfunctional system will be satisfied with the state of our nation as virtually all economic indices seem to be on a downward spiral with a high rate of inflation, unemployment, poverty, insecurity are the resultant effects on the psyche and living standards of Nigerians.

“It is in a bid to end the aforementioned trend and change the current narrative that the joint leadership of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) after painstaking deliberation, decided in the interest of the nation to forge a formidable coalition known as “the Force” in order to help salvage our great country from those who have held it hostage for far too long.”

It added that “The Force is expected to be a political point of convergence for all those who truly desire to take back Nigeria from the establishment and birth A NEW NIGERIA.

“While we understand the enormity of the task ahead considering that our failed leaders will not let go without a fight, our conviction is however anchored on the strength of the over 88 million Nigerians living below the poverty mark of $1.90 per day to decide the fate of our oppressors through their votes.

“Furthermore, the Force will in the coming days present a consensus candidate in the February 16, 201,9 Presidential election as a mark of our collective resolve to give Nigerians a credible alternative away from the past when Nigerians are faced with the dilemma of choosing between two undesirables.

“We also want to bring to the attention of Nigerians the ongoing engagement with other ideological driven Political Parties that are neither with the APC nor PDP with the aim of further consolidating on the gains already made.”