Chelsea’s latest signing Gonzalo Higuain has got the backing of assistant manager Gianfranco Zola to make an instant impact at Stamford Bridge as the Argentina striker prepares for his debut this weekend.

Higuain joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus on Thursday and could make his first appearance for the Blues in the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

“There are players who need to be rested and it could be an opportunity,” Zola told reporters on Friday.

The 31-year-old was at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s League Cup semi-final win on Thursday but had not completed his move in time to be registered for that match.

If Higuain does start against second-tier Wednesday at the Bridge, he would likely take the place of French striker Olivier Giroud, who has scored just once in his past 12 appearances.

Giroud and Alvaro Morata have both struggled so badly this season that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri made Higuain his top target in the January transfer window.

Zola expects the former Real Madrid star, who spent the first half of this season on loan at AC Milan, to get up to speed quickly in his first taste of English football.

“We’re talking about a player who has scored not only in Italy but everywhere, also in the Champions League,” Zola added.

“I’m sure he can handle expectations. He’s always produced good numbers wherever he’s been. We’re going to help Higuain to get his goals.”

Higuain thrived during his time playing for Sarri at Napoli, scoring a Serie A record 36 goals in 2015-16.