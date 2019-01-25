Middlesbrough manager Tony Pullis has praised John Mikel Obi after the Super Eagles captain completed his move to the English Championship side this week.

Pulis described the Super Eagles midfielder as a winner and a very good player who has won almost everything.

The manager is confident that the inclusion of the former Chelsea player would have a positive impact on the team.

He said, “He’s a winner, he’s had that experience and Chelsea won almost everything with him as part of the team. A good player, and a winner, and hopefully that rubs off on everyone around the football club. There were lots of other clubs interested.

“We spent a bit of time on it and we’ve convinced him it will be a good challenge for him. Him coming through the door and into training yesterday gave everyone a massive lift. Hopefully, we can get one or two more of that ilk.”

Speaking to the press while being unveiled, Mikel expressed his delight in joining the side and promised to help the team gain promotion back to the premier League.

The 2013 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) winner would make his debut against Newport County in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

“Thrilled to announce I’m back to England and I’ve joined Middlesbrough football club,” Mikel posted on Instagram.

“[I] had a fantastic first day training with the team and getting to know everyone. Thanks for a warm welcome. Let the challenge begin!”

Concise News understands that Mikel, who earlier terminated his contract with Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda, returned to Europe to get closer to his Russian-based family.