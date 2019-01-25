US President Donald Trump former adviser was arrested under an indictment issued by special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

The former adviser was arrested on seven-count charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering, according to the office of Mueller, who is conducting the Russia investigation.

It was the first move in months by the special prosecutor probing Russian collusion in the 2016 US election and whether Trump and his people tried to obstruct justice.

Concise News gathers FBI agents arrived at Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida early Friday to take him into custody.

According to the CNN report, One agent pounded on the door and said, “FBI. Open the door.”

Stone was to appear in court in Florida on Friday morning.