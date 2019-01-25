Chelsea’s assistant coach Gianfranco Zola has lamented the departure of Nigerian star Victor Moses from the club.

Moses who arrived Chelsea from Wigan for £9m in 2012 and bagged 18 goals in 128 games on Thursday, sealed a move to Fenerbache.

And Zola while reacting to the former Liverpool man’s departure, lamented that his inability to prove his class under new manager Maurizio Sarri r

“Chelsea have given him permission to talk to the Fenerbahce team and they are trying to find a possibility,” Zola said.

“It’s a pity because he’s a wonderful professional and it is a pity that he couldn’t find the opportunities to show his value.”

Moses who retired from the Super Eagles team after the 2018 World Cup also won the 2013 African Cup of Nations with the West Africans.

Concise News understands that the Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has, however, said the doors are opened for the winger to return to the team.

Nigeria will be playing, for the first time after missing out of the last two editions, at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt later in the year.