Tonto Dikeh Launches Luxury Hair Line (Photos)

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has ventured into business as the sultry actress launched her new luxury hair collection called ‘King Tonto Collection’ in collaboration with Glee hair.

The actress, singer and philanthropist, who already has already caved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry has now added entrepreneur to her title.

Tonto Dikeh described the luxury hair as shiny, silky, soft hair.

The mother of one while announcing her luxury hairline on Instagram wrote:

“The King Tonto hair is a collection of luxury double drawn hairs which can last for years, making it a great investment”.

The Rivers-born actress who has featured in over 100 movies delved into music, she made her debut by releasing singles ‘Hi’ and ‘Itz Ova’ feat Snypa.

Tonto was signed to Pop star D’banj, DB records in 2014, she, however, announced her departure from DB records in March 2015.

See more photos of the hairline below: