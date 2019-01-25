A petition aimed at stopping singer R. Kelly from having his concerts in Germany has gained over 20,000 signatures as of Friday, January 25.

The action was spurred by online petition site, Change.org, seeking signatures from people to stop the singer from having his concerts due to recent rape allegations against the singer.

Recall that Surviving R. Kelly, a lifetime docu-series features interviews with women who claim that the singer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse them and young girls.

However, the singer has denied the allegations saying there is no iota of truth in it.