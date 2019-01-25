A petition aimed at stopping singer R. Kelly from having his concerts in Germany has gained over 20,000 signatures as of Friday, January 25.
The action was spurred by online petition site, Change.org, seeking signatures from people to stop the singer from having his concerts due to recent rape allegations against the singer.
Recall that Surviving R. Kelly, a lifetime docu-series features interviews with women who claim that the singer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse them and young girls.
However, the singer has denied the allegations saying there is no iota of truth in it.
Almost 22,000 people had signed the online petition, the motto of which is “Don’t give sexual offenders a stage’’ as at today, Friday, January 25.
The Signatories want the singer’s planned concert in Ludwigsburg in southern Germany on April 12 and in the northern port city of Hamburg on April 14 to be cancelled due to allegations of sexual misconduct against the artist.
Concise News can’t authoritatively say whether the signatures will be effective enough to cancel the concerts.
The sexual allegations levied against the singer have generated mixed reactions all over the world as Jay-Z’s co-owned streaming service, Spotify removed R. Kelly’s song from their playlist while artistes also pulled out songs featuring the ace music star.