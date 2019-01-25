Solskjaer Hails Pogba Ahead Of FA Cup Tie Against Arsenal

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commended the recent form of French international Paul Pogba ahead of the FA Cup against Arsenal said he is a leader both off and on the pitch.

The Norwegian who has overseen a dramatic return to form for the World Cup winner made the comment ahead of crucial FA Cup fourth fixture against the Gunners.

Pogba who was stripped the captainship position has been in a fine run under the new manager scoring five goals in six appearances.

Solskjaer who was the reserve team manager during Pogba first stint at the club said he has long believed Pogba has what it takes to lead a team.

“I know the boy from before, and he’s a leader,” Solskjaer said ahead of his team’s FA Cup fourth-round match against Arsenal on Friday.

“He’s a character who influences people. He cares and wants to be successful.

“He knows he can’t do it by himself. It’s a team game and he’s a character who brings so many good things with him when he’s enjoying himself, I have to say.

“You see the personality. He loves playing football. He’s a larger-than-life character. That’s just the way he is.

“When the performances come as well, that marries together as a good leader and you see what it meant to him winning the World Cup. So for me, yes, he’s captain material.”