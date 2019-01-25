The President of the Senate Bukola Saraki has described the suspension Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as a coup against democracy in Nigeria.

Concise News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Onnoghen as the country’s CJN until the conclusion of his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over non-declaration of assets.

In a statement by Saraki as a reaction to the development, he said the action is capable of intimidating the judiciary.

“This action is capable of undermining the nation’s judiciary, subverting the constitution, intimidating judges of all the courts of record, and creating uncertainty in the electoral process,” the statement added.

“By unilaterally suspending the CJN without following the provision of the constitution, President Buhari has sent a dangerous signal to the entire world that Nigeria is no longer a democratic nation and that we have returned to the old, jaded era of military dictatorship .

“Our constitution makes no provision for suspension of the nation’s highest judicial officer. The constitution provides a clear process for removal of the CJN and specify the roles of the three arms of government, beginning from the National Judicial Council (NJC), the National Assembly and lastly, the Presidency, have different roles to play in that process.”

It added that “There is no condition under which the President can usurp the powers of other arms of government.

“I do not know where the President and his advisers got this idea of suspending the CJN on the so-called order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal but this is novel, disingenuous and alien to our laws.

“It is strange that President Buhari is claiming to be taking orders from a Tribunal which has been ordered by a superior court to halt all actions on the trial.

“With this action, President Buhari has initiated a process the consequence of which nobody can predict. They have precipitated a constitutional crisis.”