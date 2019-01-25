Instagram comedy sensation, Animashaun Samuel Perry better known as Broda Shaggi on Thursday, January 24, released the visuals to his audio track “Ori”.

He dropped the video barely 24hours after he released the audio. The announcement was made on his social media handles.

Concise News gathered that the song which many has described as “amazing” was produced by Jay Jay Synthsbeatz, while the video was directed by Twitch.

Read lyrics to “Ori” below:

[Intro]

Jaysynths

[Verse 1]

Many years have gone

I’m waiting here for miracle

Trying hard not to fall

Building a life that is meaningful

I’m ready to fight

Fight till the end

Omo eleran o ma gbodo je egun (Son of a meat seller, they said I must be cursed)

I’m ready to stand

I’m never giving up

[Pre-Chorus]

Because Rome was not built in a day

Little drops of water make the ocean

Cause when I fall, I will stand up again

Again and again

I will make it one day

Because Rome was not built in a day

Little drops of water make the ocean

Cause when I fall, I will stand up again

Again and again

I will make it one day

[Chorus]

Ori (Head, in the context, head means destiny or fate)

B’ese mi soro (Talk to me)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

Ori (Head, in the context, head means destiny or fate)

B’ese mi soro (Talk to me)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

If na to fight, I go fight

If na to thief, I no go thief

I promise to make it on my own

K’ori mi ma ma gba abode (Anything to get back home)

If na to fight, I go fight

If na to steal, I no go steal

I promise to make it on my own

Struggling and hustling for my own

I’m ready to fight

Fight till the end

Omo alasho (Son of a dressmaker)

O ma gbodo wo akisa oo

I’m ready to stand, I’m never giving up

[Pre-Chorus]

Because Rome was not built in a day

Little drops of water make the ocean

Cause when I fall, I will stand up again

Again and again

I will make it one day

Because Rome was not built in a day

Little drops of water make the ocean

Cause when I fall, I will stand up again

Again and again

I will make it one day

Swaps….swaps

[Chorus]

Ori (Head, in the context, head means destiny or fate)

B’ese mi soro (Talk to me)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

Ori (Head, in the context, head means destiny or fate)

B’ese mi soro (Talk to me)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)

Gbemi de bi ire (Carry me to my goodness)