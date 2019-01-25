Newlywed Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko better known by stage name Simi has dropped her first solo of the year.

The X3M first lady who is married to singer Adekunle Gold is presently on honeymoon vacation at Cape Town, South Africa but dropped new solo on Thursday.

“Ayo” was produced by Legendury Beatz. and comes just days after she and her husband dropped “Promise.”

The duo, Concise News gathered, will also be releasing a joint album later in the year.

Read the lyrics of “Ayo” below:

Legendury Beatz

My blessing corner

Favor fall down on me

Goodness and mercy follow me everyday

Everything when I touch

For this life, everything when I want

Shey na mansion oh, shey na Porsche oh

Na me get am oh, amin

If dem dey doubt no mind dem

If bad belle come make you bind them

My time don come oh

Ayo wa gba lemi oh

Ire ohh

(Goodness ohh)

Ayo mi de oh

(My joy ohh)

Everyday oh

Showers of blessing rain on me

Shey na money wey you want oh

Abi o feran motor

(Abi you want motor (car))

Time e don come oh

Ayo wa gba lemi o

Happiness knocking, wole wa

Prosperity something, wan kpe wa

And blessing calling, o o o

Ayo wa gba lemi o

Asuriwa wa gbo

Where ever we go

Victory wey no dey finish

Ani temini oh

(It is for us oh)

Loke loke, you no go run down

(Higher higher, you will not run down)

No more tension, no wahala

Tori ola wole

Owo ti de oh

(Money is here oh)

Pounds ati Dollars

Ayo ata lafia

Olowo lowo bi Adenuga, if you believe oh

Shami o

Aniko shami o

Ire oh

Ayomide oh

Everyday oh

Showers of blessing rain on me

Shey na money wey you want oh

Abi o feran motor

(Abi you want motor (car))

Time e don come oh

Ayo wa gba lemi

Happiness knocking, wole wa

Prosperity something, wan kpe wa

And blessing calling

Ayo wa gba lemi o

Ate wa ko mi aro

Olu rire oya ko ma ro

(God is here, oya dance)

Oya dance the dance of Olowo (Ok dance the dance of a rich person)

As you go, money go follow

Before you ask, God go answer

Ayo ayo ayo ayo

Ayo ti mi de le oh

Ola bamidele

Shey na money wey you want oh

Bi o feran motor

(Abi you want motor (car))

Time e don come oh, joy don come

Ayo wa gba lemi o

Happiness knocking, wole wa

Prosperity something

And blessing calling

Ayo wa gba lemi o

Ore ore ore ore wa gba leyin me oh

Make this love dey sweet me for body

Ireti wo lemi oh (ireti wo lemi oh)

Ayo ayo ayo ayo (ayo wa gba lemi oh)