Newlywed Nigerian singer Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko better known by stage name Simi has dropped her first solo of the year.
The X3M first lady who is married to singer Adekunle Gold is presently on honeymoon vacation at Cape Town, South Africa but dropped new solo on Thursday.
“Ayo” was produced by Legendury Beatz. and comes just days after she and her husband dropped “Promise.”
The duo, Concise News gathered, will also be releasing a joint album later in the year.
Read the lyrics of “Ayo” below:
Legendury Beatz
My blessing corner
Favor fall down on me
Goodness and mercy follow me everyday
Everything when I touch
For this life, everything when I want
Shey na mansion oh, shey na Porsche oh
Na me get am oh, amin
If dem dey doubt no mind dem
If bad belle come make you bind them
My time don come oh
Ayo wa gba lemi oh
Ire ohh
(Goodness ohh)
Ayo mi de oh
(My joy ohh)
Everyday oh
Showers of blessing rain on me
Shey na money wey you want oh
Abi o feran motor
(Abi you want motor (car))
Time e don come oh
Ayo wa gba lemi o
Happiness knocking, wole wa
Prosperity something, wan kpe wa
And blessing calling, o o o
Ayo wa gba lemi o
Asuriwa wa gbo
Where ever we go
Victory wey no dey finish
Ani temini oh
(It is for us oh)
Loke loke, you no go run down
(Higher higher, you will not run down)
No more tension, no wahala
Tori ola wole
Owo ti de oh
(Money is here oh)
Pounds ati Dollars
Ayo ata lafia
Olowo lowo bi Adenuga, if you believe oh
Shami o
Aniko shami o
Ire oh
Ayomide oh
Everyday oh
Showers of blessing rain on me
Shey na money wey you want oh
Abi o feran motor
(Abi you want motor (car))
Time e don come oh
Ayo wa gba lemi
Happiness knocking, wole wa
Prosperity something, wan kpe wa
And blessing calling
Ayo wa gba lemi o
Ate wa ko mi aro
Olu rire oya ko ma ro
(God is here, oya dance)
Oya dance the dance of Olowo (Ok dance the dance of a rich person)
As you go, money go follow
Before you ask, God go answer
Ayo ayo ayo ayo
Ayo ti mi de le oh
Ola bamidele
Shey na money wey you want oh
Bi o feran motor
(Abi you want motor (car))
Time e don come oh, joy don come
Ayo wa gba lemi o
Happiness knocking, wole wa
Prosperity something
And blessing calling
Ayo wa gba lemi o
Ore ore ore ore wa gba leyin me oh
Make this love dey sweet me for body
Ireti wo lemi oh (ireti wo lemi oh)
Ayo ayo ayo ayo (ayo wa gba lemi oh)