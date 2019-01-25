Police in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, have arrested a man around Ikeja axis of the state for stealing bras and pants from where they were spread.

The residents of the area reportedly saw the man picking and putting the underwear in his bag.

It was gathered that they approached him, and demanded to know the content of what he was carrying.

But the alleged underwear thief threatened to deal with the people for insulting him, but unmoved by his threat, some youths forced the man to open the bag.

According to an eyewitness Bayo Ojo, when the man finally opened the bag, bras, pants and other clothing items were found.

Ojo said when the man was asked what he wanted to do with the items, he refused to respond.

The eyewitness added that the police came to his rescue before the crowd could descend on him.

“We were upstairs and all of a sudden, one of us, Tunde, saw a man picking up bras, pants and some cloths that were spread outside,” Ojo said.

“When he was done, he looked in different directions to ensure that nobody saw him. As he began walking away with those items, we came down and alerted other residents, who stopped him.

“Rather than being remorseful, the man began threatening that he would deal with us for insulting him.

“When the people asked him to open the bag he was carrying, he bragged that he was going to beat them up. But when the people forced him to open the bag, they were surprised to see bras, pants and clothes in the bag.”

There was a similar incident two days earlier, when two young men were nabbed in Lagos for picking up female underwear from where they were spread.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said the incident had not been reported to the police.

Chike said: “Nothing like that was reported at our end. I called all the divisions in the Area ‘F’; I even called the commander, who also called the divisional police officers one by one, and they said the incident of bras and pants theft by a man had not been reported to them.

“Even if it happened, the people did not report to us.”