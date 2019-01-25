Police Arrest Man For Stealing Pant, Bras In Ikeja

A man was arrested around Ikeja axis of Lagos for stealing bras and pants from where they were spread.

The residents of the area noticed the man collecting the underwear in his bag and approach him, demanded to know the content of what he was carrying.

The alleged underwear thief threatened to deal with the people for insulting him, but unmoved by his threat, some youths forced the man to open the bag.

According to an eyewitness, Bayo Ojo who was there when the man was being interrogated by the residents said, when the man finally opened the bag, bras, pants and other clothing items were found in it.

Ojo said when the man was asked what he wanted to do with the items, he kept mute.

The eyewitness added that the police came to his rescue before the crowd could descend on him.

“We were upstairs and all of a sudden, one of us, Tunde, saw a man picking up bras, pants and some clothes that were spread outside.

“When he was done, he looked in different directions to ensure that nobody saw him. As he began walking away with those items, we came down and alerted other residents, who stopped him.

“Rather than being remorseful, the man began threatening that he would deal with us for insulting him.

“When the people asked him to open the bag he was carrying, he bragged that he was going to beat them up. But when the people forced him to open the bag, they were surprised to see bras, pants and clothes in the bag.”

However, there was a similar incident two days earlier, when two young men were nabbed in Lagos for picking up female underwear from where they were spread.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, said the incident had not been reported to the police.

Chike said: “Nothing like that was reported at our end. I called all the divisions in the Area ‘F’; I even called the commander, who also called the divisional police officers one by one, and they said the incident of bras and pants theft by a man had not been reported to them.

“Even if it happened, the people did not report to us.” He concluded.