Pochettino Hints On New Signings At Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says they are working on new signings, but insists their injury troubles will not force them into doing business this month.

Spurs have not signed a player since the arrival of Lucas Moura 12 months ago, and key players – including Harry Kane and Dele Alli – are currently unavailable due to injury.

Pochettino, however, insists Spurs will only enter the market for players that will improve their squad, and says he has enough talent in reserve to ease their injury woes.

He said: “I always say I am more than open to add players to the squad. That is so clear. A different thing is if we can find the right player that is going to help us improve.

“We are working on a few options. We will see if we are able to deliver. We have one space now Mousa Dembele has gone.

“There’s two different things. One thing is to try to improve our squad with the right profile. Another thing is if you have some problems with players who are injured, and you try to replace them.

“We are going to sign if we identify the player that can improve us. We are not going to sign because we have some injuries. We have enough players to cover injuries.

“Of course, if you win, OK. But if you don’t win, maybe you need a different way to operate.”

Tottenham face Crystal Palace on Sunday, just three days after their Carabao Cup hopes were ended in the semi-finals by bitter rivals Chelsea.

Spurs went out of the tournament following a penalty shootout – in which Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed – and Pochettino conceded morale was low among his players.

He said: “It’s not great, the mood. It’s difficult to sleep after the games. When you win it’s difficult – when you lose, it’s worse.

“Today is a little bit of a sad, difficult day, because we are all tired. But that is normal.

“For sure, we are going to be in a good position to compete on Sunday. The competition doesn’t stop, and we need to be ready.”