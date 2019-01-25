PDP Insists Adebutu Remains Ogun Governorship Candidate

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that Hon. Ladi Adebutu remains its governorship candidate in Ogun State in the forthcoming governorship election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made this known at a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan, therefore, urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to immediately obey the judgement of the Court of Appeal of December 18, 2018, and put Adebutu’s name on its list.

The party’s spokesman also said Adebutu’s name was duly submitted to INEC after he won the primary election conducted by the party’s National Working Committee.

Ologbondiyan claimed that Senator Buruji Kashamu was not a member of the PDP and did not participate in the primary election.

He said, “ INEC cannot go to the streets to pick a candidate for our party.

“It must, therefore, in compliance with the extant judgment of the Court of Appeal, immediately reflect Adebutu’s name in the ballot paper.

“Otherwise, Nigerians will have no other option than to conclude that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has been compromised to cause confusion and anarchy in Ogun State.”

“The PDP charges the INEC chairman to note that since the ruling of the Court of Appeal validating Adebutu as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, no other court, not even the Supreme Court, has nullified that extant ruling.

“INEC is therefore compelled to obey the law. It cannot choose for itself which judgement to obey and cannot operate in waiting, anticipation or contemplation of a non-existent consideration in the conduct of the Ogun governorship election.

“In this regard, the PDP urges all Nigerians, particularly the people of Ogun State, to completely disregard certain individuals, including Senator Buruji Kashamu, who have been making misleading comments and trying to create an impression that the Supreme Court has made a pronouncement on the issue.”