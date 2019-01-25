PDP Hails Ohaneze's Decision To Endorse Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the decision of Ohaneze Ndigbo to endorse the Atiku-Obi presidential ticket.

Oseloka Obaze, Chairman of the Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Anambra chapter made the commendation in Awka on Friday.

Ohaneze, the Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation announced its endorsement of the PDP presidential flag bearers after a meeting held in Enugu on Thursday.

Obaze described the position as `most profound, constructive and courageous decision’.

“The endorsement is historical and seminal gesture will serve Nigeria well,” he said.

Ohaneze had in a communiqué said its decision to adopt Atiku/Obi followed a critical and dispassionate appraisal of the issues.

It said the body analysed the election manifestos of the various contesting parties, especially with regards to the restructuring of the federation and continued relevance of Ndigbo in the Nigerian geopolitical space.

“That the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has made an avowed commitment to restructuring of the federation and reconfirmed same during his recent visit to the United States in his meetings with high-level US officials,” it said.