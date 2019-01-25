Dr Efunbo Dosekun, a Consultant Paediatrician at Outreach Children Hospital, has cautioned health professionals on “Oversimplification” during neonatal care.

She gave the warning at a training for health professionals organised by the hospital’s Neonatal Network in Lagos.

Dosekun said that the period after a woman delivers was very delicate and there could be changes in the conditions of both mother and baby after delivery.

The paediatrician explained that the changes could lead to complications, sometimes lifelong; at other times, more challenging to manage because of late presentations or diagnosis.

Dosekun said that in spite of the economy and the burdens of the cost of healthcare, patients shouldn’t be discharged without the hospital carrying out a comprehensive check up on the baby.

“All you need is the skills and maybe a paper to record.

“If you do a 3-Day baby check for every baby, you’ll see what is abnormal because you would have seen so many normalcy.

“Any baby I see with jaundice, I can tell you the level and when they check, it’s the same.

“Why? It’s because I’ve seen a lot of babies,” Dosekun said.

She added that some problems which could impinge on the baby including genetic diseases, maternal mental issues and poor lactation could be discovered during checkups.

Others are conditions such as jaundice, anaemia, seizures, skin infections and congenital abnormalities such as cleft palate, imperforate anus, heart murmur, cataract and unstable hip.