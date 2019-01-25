The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the reconvening of the National Assembly following Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen following his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged non-declaration of assets.

However, a statement by the PDP described the move as part of plans to “foist an illegal Chief Justice on the nation while the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen is still in office.”

According to the party, “Nigerians must reject the incendiary move by President Buhari to forcefully suspend our constitution, annex the judicial arm of government and open the nation up for full-blown totalitarianism to achieve his self-succession bid, having realized that he cannot win in the 2019 general election.

“President Buhari’s action in attempting to unilaterally appoint a Chief Justice and foist him on our country is a direct invitation to anarchy, national confusion and a monumental crisis capable of derailing our democracy and destroying our corporate existence as a nation.

“It is now clear to the world that President Buhari, in his selfish self-succession bid, is out to cause mayhem in our nation and truncate the smooth conduct of the 2019 election, not minding the consequential human and material losses.

“There can be no two Chief Justices of Nigeria. Our constitution is clear on how a Chief Justice is appointed and removed as such does not lie on the prerogative of the President.

“As such, we urge all Nigerians and the international community to recognize only Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

It called on “the National Assembly to immediately reconvene and proceed with legislative actions against President Buhari for this gross misconduct.”