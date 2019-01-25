Nigerians should protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari, according to a constitutional lawyer Mike Ozekhome.

Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen until the conclusion of his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over alleged non-declaration of assets.

While speaking on the development, Ozekhome described it as illegal and unconstitutional, calling for a closure of the National Assembly until the decision is reversed.

“Aside sections 153,158 and parts 1 and 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Constitution, which provide that a judicial officer cannot be removed from office until he has first been tried and dealt with by the National Judicial Council (NJC), Section 292(2) makes it clear that the president can only remove the CJN from office before the age of his retirement when “acting on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate,'” he said in a statement.

“When did the Senate meet to donate this power to the president?

“Nigerians should brace up, come out en masse, to protest against this illegality. Nigerian lawyers and the NBA (Nigeria Bar Association) should shut down all courts in Nigeria until the CJN is returned to his seat.

According to him, “This was achieved even under a military dictatorship in Pakistan, when former Pakistani president, Pervez Musharraf illegally removed from office the then Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on 11th March 2007.

“All the lawyers went on strike, from 15th March 2007, shut down the courts and protested on the streets for months, until a panel of 7 members of the Supreme Court sat and held that the removal was illegal and reinstated the Chief Justice.”