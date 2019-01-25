Onnoghen Debunks Rumours Of His Resignation

The embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has denied speculations making the round that he has resigned.

Justice Onnoghen has scheduled the swearing-in of members of the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals for January 26 (Saturday).

The CJN’s spokesman, Awassam Bassey disclosed this in a brief statement on Friday morning.

Bassey described as “fake news” the speculation that Justice Onnoghen has resigned.

He said: “There’s absolutely no truth in the rumours making the round that the Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has resigned his office. It is fake news!

“The Hon CJN was in the office all through yesterday and sat in court.

“As part of his duties, the Hon CJN will be swearing in members of the 2019 National Assembly, Governorship & State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals tomorrow (Saturday 26th January 2019).“

Onnoghen is been tried by the Federal Government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for alleged non-declaration of assets as required by the law.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday barred the Code of Conduct Tribunal from proceeding with the trial of the CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

The three-man panel granted the interim order pending ruling on the CJN’s application for stay of proceedings.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, and National Industrial Court had given orders to the CCT to stop the trial of the nation’s judicial offer over alleged false declaration of assets.

But the CCT held that the courts were of coordinate jurisdiction with the tribunal and so lacked powers to direct or supervise its proceedings.