The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as a judicial coup.

Walter Onnoghen was on Friday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari until the completion of his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over his non-declaration of assets.

However, a statement by CUPP on Friday said “Buhari has finally overthrown constitutional governance. This factionalisation of the judiciary will not stand.

As far as the law of the land is concerned, Onnoghen remains the CJN. We will not recognise any other person who may be occupying that office illegally.

“Justice Tanko Muhammed us an usurper. The NJC must sack him. Lawyers must ignore him as long as he remains on that seat.”

It added that “The CJN can be removed from office either if he has been convicted or if under section 291 and 292 of the constitution, the Senate affirms a request by the President to remove him by two-third majority vote.

“Buhari have dared Nigerians. The filled a charge at CCT with a hurriedly put petition we kept quiet , they filled a motion to remove him from the tribunal but the Appeal court restrained them and just few hours to the inauguration of the supreme court election panel that will hear pre and post 2019 election , the emperor crushed the constitution and overthrow the leadership of the supreme court and appointed his stooge.

“Onnoghen’s illegal removal was aimed at stopping the swearing in of members of the 2019 general election petition tribunal.”

The statement added: “We have been vindicated on our earlier alarm that Buhari wants to appoint pro-APC CJN to help use the judiciary to affirm APC candidates in the 2019 pre and post election litigation.

“We hereby call on lawyers, judges and judicial staffs to down tool immediately. This is the last battle and it must be won. The NBA should immediately call out all lawyers. All courts must be shut now while nationwide protest against this impunity should also commence.

“The CJN must remain in office and disregard this announcement as the President has no power to suspend him.

“The Senate should reconvene now and start impeachment process against the President for acting against the provision of the Constitution he swore to uphold.

“Buhari has shown with this development that he is the most cruel and barbaric President Nigeria ever had.”