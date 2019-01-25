The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has described the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen as an act of dictatorship.

Concise News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen until the conclusion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He is being tried over allegations of non-declaration of assets by the CCT.

While reacting to the development, Atiku said the move is anti-democratic and should be rejected in its entirety.

“The purported suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, is an anti-democratic act which I reject in its entirety and call on Justice Onnoghen and the judiciary to resist with every legal and constitutional means that they can muster,” Atiku said.

“This brazen dictatorial act is the latest action in the ongoing rape of our nation’s hard-earned democracy by those who dined with anti-democratic forces, and is symptomatic of the increasing desperation that President Buhari and the cabal pulling the strings have as for February 16, 2019, draws near.”

He added that “The fact that the unlawful suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen was announced just as it became public knowledge that the CJN was constituting the election petition tribunals is not lost on discerning Nigerians and the international community.

“This act of desperation is geared towards affecting the outcome of the 2019 Presidential elections.

“Indeed, it is not just the CJN that has been “suspended”, it is the Nigerian Constitution that has been infracted and, in effect, suspended, under the guise of the suspension of the CJN.

“The case involving the legality or otherwise of the charges against Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen is in court, as it should be.

“So far, the judiciary has ruled in Justice Onnoghen’s favour. So, why not allow the court to adjudicate on the matter? What is the pressing urgency?”

Also, he called on the international community and Nigerians to stand up and defend the country’s democracy.