The Nigeria Women Premier League (NPWL)Super Four will begin on Friday at the Soccer Temple in Agege, Lagos State, Nigeria and run till Saturday.

Concise News understands that players and officials arrived for the NPWL Super Four on Thursday with a pre-match meeting also held on the same day.

In the first match of the NPWL Super Four, Bayelsa Queens host Sunshine Queens by 2 pm with Nasarawa Amazons battling Rivers Angels at 4 pm.

There will be no games on Friday just as the losers during the NPWL Super Four Match Day One will battle for third place.

The final will be played the same day by 4 pm between the winners of games in the first-day encounters.