Ex-BBNaija Housemate Nina Delves Into Acting

Ex BBNaija housemate, Nina has delved into the Nigerian movie industry, following an image upload of her on set, currently working on a new movie.

She stunned many of her followers moments back as she shared a snap of herself on a movie set with veteran actors, Maureen Okpoko and Yemi Blaq.

Sharing the photo on her Official Instagram Page, she wrote, “Good morning Fam I am Currently On The Movie Set Of #OLAEDO with Veteran Actors @Yemiblaq and @okpokomaureen . Produced By : @infinityebereohakwe Directed By : @Iykeodife_ #Anticipate #ComingSoon #AMustWatch #nollywood #OlaedoTheMovie #lifeOfAnActor #Ninarising”

Recall that Nina who was in a clash with Nigeria’s crossdresser, Bobrisky, got a car gift from celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani as her 22nd birthday gift.

In the video which went viral, Toyin Lawani was seen presenting the car gift to Nina. The overjoyed reality show star was spotted screaming and so did the crowd in the background.

Though the relationship of the pair seems to have since hit the rocks, the reality TV star has continued to strive for herself, even as she launched her lipstick line, “Nina Empire Lipstick”