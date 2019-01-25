President Muhammadu Buhari and new CJN Ibrahim Mohammad. Pic: State House
President Muhammadu Buhari and new CJN Ibrahim Mohammad. Pic: State House

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the new acting CJN.

Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

And reacting via social media network Twitter, Nigerians wondered if the President had the powers to take such a decision as some of them called for legal interpretation of the role of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

See some reactions as captured by Concise News:

 

