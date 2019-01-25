Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the new acting CJN.

Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

And reacting via social media network Twitter, Nigerians wondered if the President had the powers to take such a decision as some of them called for legal interpretation of the role of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

See some reactions as captured by Concise News:

The suspension of CJN Onnoghen is illegal. Period. Any pretender allowing President @MBuhari and his cabal to deceive him into believing that he‘s the new CJN will soon be undeceived. It‘s the cabal’s coup to stop Onnoghen constituting Election Petition Tribunals #TankoIsaUsurper — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 25, 2019

Time to defend that which we achieved with our blood. Buhari illegally suspends Onnoghen and swears in Tanko his kin. — Mazi Chima Amadi Ph.D (@AMADICHIMA) January 25, 2019

Just to be clear did the NJC appoint/recommend the Ag CJN in line with the plot of the Presidency or the President acted alone upon the suspension of CJN Onnoghen & replacement with Tanko? Will @NGRSenate sanction this? 🤔 #AnarchyLooms #NeverAgain — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 25, 2019

Onnoghen should ignore this "suspension", in the same way he would ignore a "suspension" from me. A President has as much power to suspend a CJN as I do.

The Supreme Court, if it has a soul and spine, should ignore this.

Onnoghen is still the Chief Justice of Nigeria. — Chief orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) January 25, 2019

Your MCM Buhari just changed the Chief Justice of Nigeria Onnoghen like someone that's changing Sim Card from sim 1 to Sim 2.

.

.

The fact that Buhari still has supporters shows that if some people ever get back into the Garden of Eden, they will still eat the forbidden fruit 😪 — The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) January 25, 2019

President @MBuhari has suspended the CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen and replaced him with Justice Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN. This is sad, unconstitutional and completely unacceptable. Nigerians and the international community should hold @MBuhari responsible for any breakdown… pic.twitter.com/KTWo1EqWVc — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) January 25, 2019

1-I am not surprised at President @MBuhari’s suspension of CJN Onnoghen by and his swearing in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi as the new CJN. It’s no coincidence that the suspension came the day Onnoghen was inaugurating the election tribunal. This is all about 2019! #TankoIsaUsurper — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 25, 2019

2-I completely and totally reject the suspension of CJN Onnoghen by the cabal. The trumped up corruption charges against Onnoghen are before the courts, who have so far ruled in Onnoghen’s favour. King Lear madness must be resisted by voters on February 16, 2019 #TankoIsaUsurper — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 25, 2019

Chief Justice of Nigeria Onnoghen was going to inaugurate election tribunal on Sat 26th Jan 2019 and Buhari pre-empted him by suspending him on 25th based on order of CCT which is alien to our constitution. Senate majority and NJC is needed to effect the suspension. Power play! — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) January 25, 2019

CJN Onnoghen was to set-up Election Petition Tribunal before Buhari announced his suspension. Justice Tanko used to replace him will setup the Tribunal tomorrow, reinforcing insinuations that the onslaught on Judiciary was to prepare Judicial cover for rigging.@USEmbassyAbuja — Oke Umurhohwo (@Stalyf) January 25, 2019

Buhari suspends the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen and appoints Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed a Sharia Judge as acting CJN just before the former was about to constitute the Panel to oversee the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Damn too fishy — Pascal Dabibi 🔥 (@MbakuTheKing) January 25, 2019

CJN Walter Onnoghen was due to swear in members of the 2019 Election Petition Tribunals tomorrow and Buhari doesn't want this to happen so he can flood the tribunal with Buharists to give judgment in favor of the APC in the general election. Buhari is a tyrant!!#BuhariMustGo — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) January 25, 2019