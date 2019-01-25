The late Deji Tinubu was a former board member of the NFF. Source: Premium Times.
The late Deji Tinubu was a former board member of the NFF. Source: Premium Times.

It’s one year since Nigeria, particularly the country’s sports arena, lost one of its brilliant minds in sports administration and journalism Deji Tinubu.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Sports Commission chairman, and Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, died on 25 January 2018, while doing what he loved dearly – playing football.

Advertise With Us

The respected broadcaster, whose football analyses were top-notch and greatly admired by many lovers of the game, slumped while playing a five-a-side match with members of the Lagos executive council and permanent secretaries at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to pay tribute with the hashtag, #DTLives, lamenting the loss of a sports and media icon.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR