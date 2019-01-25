It’s one year since Nigeria, particularly the country’s sports arena, lost one of its brilliant minds in sports administration and journalism Deji Tinubu.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State Sports Commission chairman, and Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, died on 25 January 2018, while doing what he loved dearly – playing football.

The respected broadcaster, whose football analyses were top-notch and greatly admired by many lovers of the game, slumped while playing a five-a-side match with members of the Lagos executive council and permanent secretaries at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to pay tribute with the hashtag, #DTLives, lamenting the loss of a sports and media icon.

One year after. Family and friends remember Deji Tinubu. May his soul continue to rest in peace. #DTLives

On this day in 2018, we lost Deji Tinubu. A GOOD man. Husband, Father, Son, Brother and Big Egbon. #DTLives

Today marks the first year of the passing of my Boss; Deji Tinubu. It's still surreal, seems just like yesterday; but to God be the Glory; cos all we have are great Memories. TM, I miss you so much. Continue to rest in Peace. This Muppet misses you. #DTLives

Deji Tinubu was a good man. A good, good, good man. Forever rest in peace, Bros D. This video broke my heart a little. #DTLives

He gave me the first chance to cover an event at the state house with Gov. Ambode. He said to me, "Pooja won't you love to do Radio, you need to spread your hustle". Rest on Uncle Deji. One year gone but always in our hearts. #DTLives

In 2010, after competing in an Football Punditry reality show; I along with my brother started to package Sports Events. #DTLives was our first supporter, he never missed any of our events; even played in our celebrity match.

Do join us at 10am if you can #DTLives