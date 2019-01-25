Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Friday, Jan. 25th.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has barred the Code of Conduct Tribunal from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, over alleged false asset declaration. The three-man panel granted the interim order pending ruling on the CJN’s application for stay of proceedings.

The Igbo socio-political group Ohanaeze Ndigbo has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar. This was revealed in a statement by the President of the Ohanaeze John Nwodo on Thursday after a meeting of the body.

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, says the ongoing Asuu strike would be suspended when the federal government addresses the union’s “minimalist proposal.” The union commenced the nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Ibe Kachikwu over alleged irregularities in the oil and gas lease renewal. The lawmakers said this on Thursday at the plenary presided by the Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

In more top Nigerian Newspapers headlines, the Presidency has claimed that the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, withdrew from the presidential race because of the massive support for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning by the spokesperson for Ezekwesili Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ozioma Ubabukoh, she took the decision after “extensive discussions with Nigerians at home and the Diaspora.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is too late for any candidate to withdraw from elections. The Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, disclosed this on Thursday.

The Appeal Court has affirmed former Cross Rivers State Governor Donald Duke as the authentic presidential candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), overturning an earlier judgment declaring Prof. Jerry Gana the candidate of the party. The court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel, led by Justice Abdul Aboki, set aside the December 14, 2018 judgment of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court which had declared Gana the candidate of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State Jimi Agbaje will win the election if not rigged, says Prophet Wale Olagunju. Prophet Olagunju is the Presiding Bishop of the Divine Seed Ministry in Ibadan, Oyo State and said this in his 2019 prophecies.

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) says it will support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid following the withdrawal of its presidential candidate Oby Ezekwesili from the February 16 poll. Spokesperson of the Obiageli Ezekwesili Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ozioma Ubabukoh, on Thursday said the former education minister will now devote her time in building a coalition that would the defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has disclosed that Mikel Obi remains the team’s captain until he changes his mind or stops playing for the three-time African champions. The Franco-German tactician, who watched the Match Day 4 duel between MFM FC and Rangers International FC of Enugu at the Agege Stadium in Lagos, commended Obi for his move.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.