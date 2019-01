Football’s governing body, Federation International Football Association (Fifa), have handed Niger referee Ibrahim Chaibou a lifetime ban for taking bribes.

The 52-year-old Chaibou was punished for famously making several penalty calls in a friendly match between South Africa and Guatemala in 2010.

Concise News gathered that Fifa fined Chaibu 177,000 euros ($226,000) and barred him from all football-related activities for life.