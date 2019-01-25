The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned on users of skin whitening products of possibility cancer and kidney failure.

The Agency’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning in an interview on Thursday in Abuja.

“In Nigeria, we have a lot of use of dangerous chemicals. One is Glutathione used as an injection. People inject it under their skins, with a promise that they will be lighter in a week or two.

“From Glutathione injection to other chemicals, the reason why we are so concerned about Glutathione is because it can cause skin cancer.

“It can cause kidney dysfunction and failure and this is what young people don’t know. First, philosophically I don’t know why somebody wants to bleach their skin, you should be proud of your colour because, when you cross that threshold of desiring to be lighter, problems are associated with it.” She said.

Adeyeye said the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate would continue its surveillance to raid stores of illegal and unregistered whitening chemicals.

On drug abuse, the director general cautioned against the use of illicit drugs and overdose of licit ones.

“ On drug abuse, you can use a drug rightly but you can use the same drug illicitly; take Codeine for example, Codeine is an anti-toxic, it is an expectorant and that is the medical use.

“But, if you then use more than what you should of Codeine, it becomes illicit. So, NAFDAC has to do its job by looking at it from the illicit point of view now being abused.

“Take for example, Tramadol; the medical use of Tramadol is at the strength of 50 and 100 milligrams, but those that come into the country are 500 milligrams that can fry anybody’s brain.

“When they are being shipped in, most times they come with other licit drugs that are not registered.

“So, we have to impound,” Adeyeye added.