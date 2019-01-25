MI Accuses US Rapper J.Cole Of Stealing Music Style

Veteran Nigerian rapper, MI has accused American rapper J.Cole of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child” which dropped a few days ago.

While replying a Twitter user who brought it to his attention, comparing it to his “Head of the family’ in his ‘Illegal Music 2” mixtape, the Nigerian rapper wrote, “SMH.. n***as been biting my style for years.”

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, known professionally as J. Cole, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. Born on a military base in Germany but raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Cole initially gained recognition as a rapper following the release of his debut mixtape, The Come Up, in early 2007.

Meanwhile, MI Abaga has is popularly called, is a Nigerian hip hop recording artist and record producer. He has been the CEO of Chocolate City since June 2015. He won Best Hip Hop and Best New Act at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards

The “One Crooner” had in recent time supported the political ambition of his fellow music Colleague, Banky W who has chosen to become a federal lawmaker.

Banky, a Nollywood actor and singer, is vying for the Lagos Eti Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.