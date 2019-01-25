Spanish giants Real Madrid fought back to beat Girona 4-2 in a thrilling Copa del Rey first leg clash on Thursday night.

Anthony Lozano gave the visitors an early lead in the 7th minute but Madrid responded with two goals from Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos to go into the break in front.

The hard-fighting visitors fought back to level the game through Alex Granell when he converted a spot kick.

But Madrid skipper Ramos restored their lead with a header with 13 minutes left to the end of the match, before Benzema added a fourth to extend the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Ramos now has nine goals in all competitions this season, and these two were key as Madrid maintained what is beginning to look like a second revival under coach Santiago Solari.

The Los Blancos have now won four out of their last five matches.

“Football never lets up, now comes Espanyol on Sunday and we want to win to get closer to the top,” Solari said, “When hard work is rewarded by results, the feeling is contagious.”

However, Girona top scorer Cristhian Stuani was kept on the bench as the coach chose to rest him ahead of their La Liga clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

“We prioritise La Liga,” Girona coach Eusebio said, “We value the history of the cup but our resources have to be saved for the league.”