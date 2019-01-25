Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship With Singer Trey Songz

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of veteran actor and comedian Steve Harvey, has confirmed her relationship status with American singer, Trey Songz.

The dueo have been rumoured to be in a relationship in 2018 after the pair were pictured cuddling and kissing each other at the popular hot spot ‘The Phoenix’ in Los Angeles.

Although the two of them did not react to the rumour. Now Lori has taken to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of herself and her new boo Trey Songz posing together.

She captioned the sweet photo: ‘It is what it is ?’

Lori Harvey was previously engaged to Dutch professional footballer Memphis Depay. Her mother, Marjorie Harvey announced in June 2017.

But after a while, talk of the engagement grew cold, and even though there wasn’t an official announcement, it’s apparently now off.