Arsenal were on Friday smashed 3-1 at home by Manchester United in a fourth-round FA Cup tie with Romelu Lukaku providing two assists.

Alexis Sanchez made a scoring return to the Emirates Stadium as he gifted United the first goal just after 30 minutes.

Jesse Lingard’s precise strike doubled United’s tally.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back before the interval for the Gunners.

However, Anthony Martial took the game beyond Una Emery’s men when he struck in the 82nd minute of the clash.

Manchester United have now won all eight games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the team’s gaffer.

Arsenal will now play Cardiff in the Premier League on Tuesday with United facing Burnley on the same day.