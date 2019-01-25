Chelsea have qualified for the final of the Carabao League Cup after they saw off London rivals Tottenham 4-2 on penalties in Thursday’s semi-final clash.

The clash had ended 2-1 in regular time and 2-2 on aggregate as Maurizio Pochettino’s men had won the first leg 1-0.

N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard provided the two goals for the Blues in the encounter to take the game to penalties.

And Chelsea won the ensuing shootout as Willian, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and David Luiz scored from the spot for the Blues.

On the other hand, Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed for Spurs.

Chelsea will now take on Manchester City who beat Burton Albion 10-0 on aggregate in the final of the competition.