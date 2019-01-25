The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has described his purported expulsion by a faction of the party led by Daniel Nwafor, as mere propaganda.

Concise News reported that a faction of the party expelled Senator Uzodinma on the basis of alleged inordinate and anti-party activities.

Chairman of the faction, Daniel Nwafor explained that the purported expulsion of Uzodinma was sequel to the recommendation of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate his alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to the purported expulsion, the Director of the Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation, Kingsley Ononuju, told journalists on Thursday in Owerri, that he remains the party’s governorship candidate in the state and one to beat in the governorship race.

Ononuju said that the faction led by Daniel Nwafor is not recongised by the national body of the APC as it has been suspended by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole weeks ago which led to the national party setting up a caretaker committee in the state.

He said: “The faction led by Daniel Nwafor is not recongised by the national body of the APC, as they have been suspended by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole weeks ago which led to the national party setting up a caretaker committee in the state”.