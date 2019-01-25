Self-acclaimed Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye widely known as Bobrisky on Friday, January 25, fired Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola on Instagram for shaming cross-dressers.
Bobrisky is definitely one human you don’t want to mess with as the cross-dresser takes no time to clap back at unfavourable comments on social media.
The clapback started after actor Odunlade posted a video on Instagram to appreciate his fans for reaching 2.5m followers on the platform.
Odunlade in the video threw shade at crossdressers ‘wanting to be like a woman’, Bobrisky, on the other hand, found the statement insulting.
Watch Odunlade’s video below:
Taking to his IG page to drag Odunlade, Bobrisky wrote:
”Good morning guys I’m so pissed but that won’t stop me saying good morning to my beautiful fans across the world. Dis man in dis video is a Yoruba actor with empty brain like fish net. Let me start from when this thing with a wide mouth like FEMALE SHE GOAT got admissions at university of Lagos at old age. I was in my final yr in school then when dis brother got admitted to Unilag for adult learning DLI…..
“Now the senseless idiot don hear small English nobody will hear world again. Now bros let me now send you back to that Abeokuta u live. You are talking about Bobrisky who dresses like a female ? Have u finished training all your Bastard children your workers have for u secretly? Secondly next time try and put more effort in your career and drink more water to mind your business… instead of you coming out like grown APE to pull other people hustle down. Rubbish !!!!!. I repeat 2019 if u don’t mind your business I will show u road to your village.”
Bobrisky’s outburst came barely two days after himself and actress Lizzy Anjorin blasted a man on IG for insulting the Nigerian male cross-dresser.