Fela Durotoye Vehemently Rejects Forming Pact With Atiku

Presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye, has rejected suggestions of forming pact with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

He made the revelation in his response to an Instagram user who suggested that victory against APC will be easier in the forthcoming election upon consideration for a coalition.

The Instagram user wrote, “It will be more beautiful if @obyezeks @moghalukingsley @yelosho @feladurotoye will emerged as one to Alliance with @aatiku, to achieve a new Nigeria. Let’s be honest so we don’t make the same mistake we make in 2015 elections. An alliance with @aatiku will be the best thing to do.”

Durotoye replied, “Read my lips. NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN. We will not hand over our freedom to those that imprisoned us in the first place”.