Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, says he is in total support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s action of suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The governor further expressed unalloyed support of the appointment of an Acting CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

El-Rufai took to his verified Twitter handle to show his total back up in the decided actions, saying, “SANITY NEEDS RESTORATION: About time this institutional gobbledygook and regionalization to justify admitted wrongdoing are confronted.

“Justice must not give way to legal gymnastics and absurd technicalities. I am solidly with PMB on this, as always!!”

Concise News had earlier reported that the Federal Government suspended the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, following the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal on January 23rd.

The Nigerian government said the suspension stood until the conclusion of Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Following his suspension, the president swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).