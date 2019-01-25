The wife of Ekiti state governor, Bisi Fayemi, has announced the distribution of 3000 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to Ekiti students aspiring to gain admission into higher institutions.

Speaking on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the first lady explained that the free forms were given to the qualified, vulnerable, and out of school youths across the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to her, it is in the interest of the present administration to develop the educational system of the state, making youth development a priority.

The governor’s wife made this known during the flag-off of a programme from which the 3000 beneficiaries were picked.

She said only those with six credit passes in either West African Examinations Council (WAEC) or National Examinations Council of Nigeria (NECO) at one sitting were considered.

She added that the programme was a continuation of what Gov. Kayode Fayemi had started during his first tenure.

“N20 million had been committed to purchase the 2019 JAMB PINS as well as the creation of a profile, provision of E-Training, JAMB online registration and thumbprinting exercise at no cost to the candidates,” she said.

“I urge the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by being committed to your studies and desist from act capable of truncating your future.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ayodeji Ajayi, said the programme had helped so many parents who are incapable of obtaining the form their children, praising the state government for its foresight.