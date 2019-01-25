Barely seven hours after Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy flaunted her newly acquired Rolls Royce Phantom on Instagram. Her father, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has hinted that the car she showed off on social media belongs to him.

DJ Cuppy had earlier on Friday morning shared a picture of herself beside the new whip which she claimed was specifically built for her.

The Disc Jockey/singer sharing the picture wrote:

”After a 13-month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! Florence Ote#NewYearNewRide

However, Otedola reacted to the claim by commenting on the post which reads:

“Ife miii, but it’s not April Fool Day yet lol”

The Rolls Royce Phantom is said to cost not less than €500k.

DJ Cuppy is the second born of the billionaire businessman, she lived in Lagos for six years before moving to London for her GCSE’s and A-Levels.

She graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in Business and Economics.

The 27-year-old singer, further continued her education at New York University where she earned a Master’s Degree in Music Business in 2015.

She has since produced different songs with her hit song “Green light” featuring Nigerian singer and producer Tekno.