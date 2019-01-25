DJ Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, has acquired a newly-built Rolls Royce Phantom.

The disc jockey announced this via a post on her Instagram page.

According to DJ Cuppy, the Rolls Royce Phantom which she waited for 13 months to get was specially built to her specification.

Taking to her Instagram page to make the announcement, the producer, whose name is Florence, wrote:

”After a 13 month wait, finally picked up my new specially built order! Florence Ote #NewYearNewRide

Cuppy started her entertainment career in July 2014, when she released House of Cuppy as her first compilation mix in London and Lagos before launching it in New York on September 2, 2014.

The billionaire daughter, who also doubles as a singer, launched her London-based music management and content production business, Red Velvet Music Group, in 2014.

She has since produced different songs with her hit song “Green light” featuring Nigerian singer and producer Tekno.

DJ Cuppy was announced as an Official DJ Ambassador for Pepsi in 2018.