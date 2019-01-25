Davido Reacts To Onnoghen's Suspension

Nigerian pop star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has reacted to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reported that Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen and immediately appointed Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

Explaining his reason, the President said he suspended Onnoghen, following an order from the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, asking him to wield the big stick.

Buhari said the order demanded that the CJN be suspended depending the determination of his ongoing trial at the tribunal.

Onnoghen’s suspension has since stirred reactions from Nigerians online amongst which the “assurance” crooner condemned the development.

He tweeted, “DEMOCRAZYYYY!! WE ARE IN TROUBLE.

“We can’t allow this nonsense.”