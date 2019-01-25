Customs Seize Drugs Worth N44m In Niger State

A trailer carrying tramadol and other substances suspected to be illicit drugs worth about forty-four million nairas (N44,000,000) was impounded by the operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service in Niger State.

Concise News understands that the drugs concealed under sacks.

Speaking with the journalist, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Kirawa said the items would have made their way into the society, pointing out what dangers they could pose to the society.

Concise News gathers that the trailer carrying the items were intercepted by the service’ special strike force along Minna-suleja-Minna road.

According to reports, only one person has been arrested in connection to the items and that investigation is still ongoing to unravel other culprits.

Mr Kirawa, however, urged the members of the public to be vigilant to report any smuggling activities around them, also plead with them to corporate with the Nigerian customs service.