Opposition political parties have asked the Senate to begin impeachment move against President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending the CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The first national spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Ugochinyere said, “The Senate should reconvene now and start impeachment process against the President for acting against the provision of the Constitution he swore to uphold.

“A man who rode to power on the basis of respect for the rule law and fundamental principles of democracy has chosen to play to the gallery of dictatorship to rig elections. Let’s see how it goes.

“But we know that this is going to be the beginning of democracy in Nigeria. The democratic institutions will fight back. Trust me it is the beginning of democracy in Nigeria. Out of adversity comes strength.”