The Federal High Court in Lagos State has sentenced two former officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a total of 90 years imprisonment.

Christian Nwosu, an ex-Administrative Secretary with INEC in Kwara State and Tijani Bashir were found guilty of nine counts bordering on money laundering to the tune of N264.8 million from former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke towards the build up to 2015 general elections.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Nwosu and Bashir collected N30m from the Diezani funds.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, gave the order on Friday after both men were found guilty of offences bordering on money laundering.

