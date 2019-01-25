Copa Del Rey: Madrid Came From Behind To Beat Girona

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Girona 4-2 in a thrilling Copa del Rey first leg encounter on Thursday.

Anthony Lozano gave the visitor an early lead in the 7th minute but Madrid responded with two goals from Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos to give the home team half time twin.

TThe Hard fighting visitor, fought back to level the game through Alex Granell when he converted a spot kick.

Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos restore their lead with a header with 13 minutes left to the end of the match before Benzema added a fourth to extend the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Ramos now has nine goals in all competitions this season and these two were key as Madrid maintained what it is beginning to look like a second revival under coach Santiago Solari.

Madrid has now won four out of their last five matches.

“Football never lets up, now comes Espanyol on Sunday and we want to win to get closer to the top,” Solari said. “When hard work is rewarded by results, the feeling is contagious.” Said Solari.

However, Girona top scorer Cristhian Stuani was kept on the bench as the coach chose to rest him ahead of La Liga match against Barcelona on Sunday.

“We prioritise La Liga,” Girona coach Eusebio said. “We value the history of the cup but our resources have to be saved for the league.”