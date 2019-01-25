Premier League side Chelsea have wished Nigeria international Victor Moses ‘Good Luck’ as he completed his loan move from the Stamford Bridge side to Fenerbahce.

Good luck at Fenerbahce, @VictorMoses! 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2019

The 28-year-old Nigerian winger is hoping to revive his career in the Turkish league.

Moses, whose current deal with Chelsea runs until 2021, could not make his way into the Maurizio Sarri’s team.

He had struggled since the arrival of the Italian tactician as the 4-3-3 formation could not accommodate the former Liverpool winger.

However, Fenerbahce announced the arrival of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner on Friday.

“Our club has reached an agreement with Chelsea to recruit Victor Moses,” the Turkish giants announced.

“Nigerian national team footballer Victor Moses, health checks after signing the official contract that Fenerbahce itself signed.

“We wish you success with Mosesize Çubuklu formam!”