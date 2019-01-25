Chioma Rowland, girlfriend of Nigerian pop star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared loved up photos of herself with the sensational star while in London, United Kingdom.

The lovebirds, who appear to be sinking deeper in the ocean of love each day, were pictured at a mall in the UK cuddling each other.

The duo took to their respective social media handles to share the beautiful pictures.

Davido had a while ago revealed that his girlfriend, Chioma, took a break off social media to concentrate on her cooking show.

Chioma, who has since returned to social media, shared a picture of herself kissing Davido at a mall in the UK. She posted the pictures with the caption:

“Papi 😍💓”

Davido, in response, commented on the photo saying: “Love of my life”.

Meanwhile, Chioma, in a recent interview, revealed how she met her boyfriend. She revealed that they met while in the university.